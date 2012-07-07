FRANKFURT, July 7 German wind turbine maker Nordex is optimistic it can finish the year with a profit, its chief executive was quoted saying in a German magazine.

"I am fully convinced of it and the start into the year confirms my view," Juergen Zeschky was quoted saying in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche, in an excerpt of an article ahead of its publication on Monday.

Nordex has said it expects to return to an operating profit this year, but added its net result could be either a loss of 10 million euros ($12.3 million) or a profit of 10 million.

Nordex is 24.99 percent owned by Germany's Klatten family. Susanne Klatten is Germany's richest woman and is also a major shareholder in carmaker BMW.

Similar to the solar sector, Europe's wind industry is under growing pressure from cheaper Asian rivals, but Zeschky said there was no reason to panic. "Neither Germany's nor Europe's wind industry will be overrun by Asian competitors."

The group has been looking for a partner in China for several months, a process that suffered several delays due to what it called "bureaucratic details".

Zeschky - who said the company could not be successful in the Chinese market without a partner - said he still could not say when the negotiations would result in a partnership. ($1 = 0.8126 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Holmes)