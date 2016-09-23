BERLIN, Sept 23 Germany's Lufthansa Group
and wind turbine maker Nordex will use
drones to inspect wind turbines and provide maintenance
information, they said on Friday.
Lufthansa has set up a new division within its consulting
unit, Lufthansa Aerial Services, in order to enter the growing
market for commercial drones for tasks such as inspecting
runways, planes and installations such as wind farms, railway
lines and construction sites.
"The market potential for the commercial use of drones in
the wind energy sector is growing rapidly," Lufthansa Consulting
executive Andreas Jahnke said in a statement.
The Lufthansa drone flights will inspect rotor blades
closely, or monitor the construction of new wind farms. This
will also maintenance work to be done in a more targeted,
pro-active manner and Nordex said this could help it to bring
down costs.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)