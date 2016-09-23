BERLIN, Sept 23 Germany's Lufthansa Group and wind turbine maker Nordex will use drones to inspect wind turbines and provide maintenance information, they said on Friday.

Lufthansa has set up a new division within its consulting unit, Lufthansa Aerial Services, in order to enter the growing market for commercial drones for tasks such as inspecting runways, planes and installations such as wind farms, railway lines and construction sites.

"The market potential for the commercial use of drones in the wind energy sector is growing rapidly," Lufthansa Consulting executive Andreas Jahnke said in a statement.

The Lufthansa drone flights will inspect rotor blades closely, or monitor the construction of new wind farms. This will also maintenance work to be done in a more targeted, pro-active manner and Nordex said this could help it to bring down costs. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)