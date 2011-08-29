* Klatten funds now own 24.99 pct in Nordex

DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 29 Funds owned by Germany's Klatten family have raised their stake in wind turbine maker Nordex , stopping shy of a blocking minority of 25 percent, which can veto key company decisions.

A Nordex spokesman said on Monday that funds owned by Susanne Klatten, Germany's richest woman and also a shareholder in BMW , and her husband, now owned 24.99 percent in the company, up from below 24 percent. Shares in Nordex were up 6.9 percent by 1006 GMT.

The Klatten family had been close to the 25 percent threshold before, but its stake was diluted after a capital increase earlier this year.

Nordex's management has said the Klatten family has no intention to raise its stake above the 30 percent threshold, which would trigger a public takeover offer for the remaining stake.

Nordex stock has lost almost 23 percent of its value so far this year as the wind power industry was hit by a funding shortfall for wind parks and project delays as governments reined in spending in response to the global economic crisis. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Will Waterman)