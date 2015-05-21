* CEO Zeschky resigns effective May 31

FRANKFURT, May 21 Shares in German wind turbine maker Nordex slipped on Thursday after the unexpected resignation of Chief Executive Juergen Zeschky, the architect of the company's recent turnaround.

Zeschky, 55, will leave the company effective May 31 due to "personal reasons", the company said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding Chief Customer Officer Lars Bondo Krogsgaard would take over as CEO.

Since Zeschky took over as Nordex's CEO in April 2012, shares in the group have increased more than five-fold on the back of job cuts, factory closures and the launch of new products which helped the company emerge from an overcapacity crisis in the wind sector.

"Zeschky was well accepted in the financial community and responsible for steep growth of the company in last years," a Frankfurt-based trader said.

Shares in Nordex, which is part-owned by Germany's richest woman Susanne Klatten, were down 2.8 percent in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0639 GMT.

Last week, the Rostock, Germany-based company reported a 17 percent gain in quarterly sales and operating profit thanks to strong demand in its key markets.

The announcement of Zeschky's departure came as part of a larger management overhaul at the group, which will see the creation of an Executive Committee, a nine-member body that will be comprised of the two remaining board members as well as seven senior executives.

"The new structure includes many elements which have proven their practical value for Nordex over the last years, thus laying the foundations for continued business growth," the company said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter and Maria Sheahan)