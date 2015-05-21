* CEO Zeschky resigns effective May 31
* Board member Krogsgaard to take over
* Nordex shares increased five-fold under Zeschky
* Shares indicated 2.8 pct lower
FRANKFURT, May 21 Shares in German wind turbine
maker Nordex slipped on Thursday after the unexpected
resignation of Chief Executive Juergen Zeschky, the architect of
the company's recent turnaround.
Zeschky, 55, will leave the company effective May 31 due to
"personal reasons", the company said in a statement late on
Wednesday, adding Chief Customer Officer Lars Bondo Krogsgaard
would take over as CEO.
Since Zeschky took over as Nordex's CEO in April 2012,
shares in the group have increased more than five-fold on the
back of job cuts, factory closures and the launch of new
products which helped the company emerge from an overcapacity
crisis in the wind sector.
"Zeschky was well accepted in the financial community and
responsible for steep growth of the company in last years," a
Frankfurt-based trader said.
Shares in Nordex, which is part-owned by Germany's richest
woman Susanne Klatten, were down 2.8 percent in pre-market trade
at brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0639 GMT.
Last week, the Rostock, Germany-based company reported a 17
percent gain in quarterly sales and operating profit thanks to
strong demand in its key markets.
The announcement of Zeschky's departure came as part of a
larger management overhaul at the group, which will see the
creation of an Executive Committee, a nine-member body that will
be comprised of the two remaining board members as well as seven
senior executives.
"The new structure includes many elements which have proven
their practical value for Nordex over the last years, thus
laying the foundations for continued business growth," the
company said.
