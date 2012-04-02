* CFO says bureaucratic details need to be clarified

FRANKFURT, April 2 Nordex said its talks with a Chinese utility about a possible partnership were being slowed down by "bureaucratic details", as the German wind turbine maker continues to struggle growing its business in the world's top wind market.

"It is, after all, a state-owned company and there are a lot of bureaucratic details that need clarifying which takes time," Nordex Chief Financial Officer Bernard Schaeferbarthold said on Monday at the company's annual press conference.

Schaeferbarthold had said in February that talks were well on track and that the group could announce more details about a potential partnership in China in early April.

Initially, the group had hoped to find a partner in China before April.

Schaeferbarthold said both companies had entered due diligence and were finalising contracts, adding several small issues were still open, without clarifying further.

The wind turbine maker is pursuing the deal to boost its business in China, where it made a loss of 8 million euros ($10.7 million) in 2011. On a group level, the company's net loss for 2011 reached 49.5 million euros.

Nordex is partly owned by Germany's Klatten family, which owns 24.99 percent of the company. Susanne Klatten is Germany's richest woman and is also a major shareholder in German carmaker BMW.

The group is also looking for a joint venture partner in the area of offshore wind turbines, and Chief Executive Juergen Zeschky said he hoped talks would be concluded successfully in the coming months.

"We will not go it alone," he said.

The expansion of offshore wind turbines currently suffers significant delays due to regulatory uncertainty, including legal liability risks.

Nordex also said its order intake rose 84 percent in the first quarter to 284 million euros, helped by a pickup in demand for onshore turbines in Germany and northern Europe. ($1 = 0.7509 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)