* Says 2013 net income 10.3 million euros
* Sees EBIT margin rising to 3.5-4.5 pct in 2014
* Expects sales of 1.4-1.5 billion euros this year
* Shares rise 2.2 pct
(Adds details on outlook, industry context, shares)
FRANKFURT, March 24 German wind turbine maker
Nordex posted its first net profit since 2010 on
Monday as cost cutting and new products helped it more than
double its share of its core European market at the expense of
rivals.
Net profit for 2013 reached 10.3 million euros ($14.20
million), in line with guidance from Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Schaeferbarthold in an interview with Reuters in
February.
"The turnaround is concluded," Chief Executive Juergen
Zeschky told reporters during Nordex's annual news conference.
Shares in the company rose 2.2 percent by 1103 GMT.
Nordex said its margin for earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) was set to rise to 3.5-4.5 percent this year, up from
about 3 percent last year.
Sales are expected to come in at 1.4-1.5 billion euros in
2014, compared with 1.43 billion last year and in line with the
1.47 billion Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.
Emerging from a global overcapacity crisis, Nordex has cut
costs and closed down production lines abroad, focusing on a new
line of turbines.
Along with peers, including sector leader Vestas as
well as China's Goldwind, Nordex, the world's No.10
maker of wind turbines, was hit when lavish state subsidies for
wind power were scaled back in Europe.
Nordex, which also competes with Spain's Gamesa and
India's Suzlon Group, is part-owned by BMW
shareholder Susanne Klatten, Germany's richest woman.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Victoria Bryan and
Louise Ireland)