FRANKFURT Aug 14 German wind turbine maker
Nordex said it will only reach the upper end of its
sales target for 2012 of 1.0-1.1 billion euros if it manages to
accelerate the pace at which projects are executed.
The company said on Tuesday some customers had postponed
projects in the first half.
In the second quarter its loss before interest and taxes
decreased to 4.2 million euros ($5.19 million) in the second
quarter, down from 9 million a year earlier as business volumes
and margins improved.
Analysts had, on average, seen second-quarter sales at 235
million euros, while the loss before interest and tax was
expected at 2.78 million.
In the first six months, Nordex posted a loss before
interest and taxes of 13.1 million chiefly as a result of
pres-sure on turbine prices and lower capacity utilisation, the
company said.
($1 = 0.8096 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)