FRANKFURT Nov 10 German wind turbine maker
Nordex does not expect U.S. incentive schemes for wind
energy to change by the end of the decade, its chief executive
said, adding it was less clear what the election victory of
Donald Trump meant in the long-term.
"Wind power is big business in the United States," Lars
Bondo Krogsgaard told journalists on Thursday after the group
toned down its profit and sales guidance for 2016. It shares
were down 3.9 percent.
He said that the wind industry provided about 100,000 jobs
in the United States, adding that about 90 percent of wind parks
were in Republican-controlled territory.
