BRIEF-Convalo Health International says Chris Heath has been promoted to CEO
* Edward John Allera has been promoted to serve as chairman of board of directors
Sept 2 Nord Gold NV : * Nord gold nv - louw smith h as been appointed as the
* Edward John Allera has been promoted to serve as chairman of board of directors
MILAN/FRANKFURT, March 6 Facebook Inc has suspended its location-sharing feature in Italy after a Milan court ruled last year that the social networking giant had violated competition and copyright laws by effectively copying a similar app from a local start-up.
* Current management team will remain with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: