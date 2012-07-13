STOCKHOLM, July 13 Nordic Capital said on Friday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in four consumer finance and insurance firms which provide services for Sweden's retail sector.

The private equity firm said in a statement it bought 55 percent of Resurs Bank, Solid Forsakringar, Reda Inkasso and Teleresurs from the Westin, Schroder and Paulson families for an undisclosed sum.

It said the Bengtsson family would stay on as co-owner together with Nordic Capital, retaining its current 45 percent share.

"As the leading providers of consumer financing and insurance solutions, these companies facilitate trade for consumers and retailers alike and play a key role in the Swedish retail industry," said Christian Frick, adviser to Nordic Capital funds.

The four firms, which had a combined turnover in 2011 of more than 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($298 million), will be combined into a new group based in southern Sweden with a service range that includes consumer finance, insurance solutions, contact centre services and debt collection, Nordic Capital said.

The Nordic region has been a hotbed of activity for the private equity industry thanks to strong economic growth and healthy local banks which have had good access to funding markets and are keen to finance deals.

SEB Enskilda acted as financial advisor to Nordic Capital in the transaction.

Earlier on Friday, Swedish private equity firm Altor announced that it had sold a majority stake in Norwegian outdoor clothing brand Helly Hansen to one of Canada's largest pension funds. ($1 = 7.0458 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Stephen Powell)