* Swedbank suspends controversial buyback

* Analysts see no bearing on health of region's banks

By Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 Nordic banks are robust and will continue to serve as a safe haven from the debt storm in southern Europe, analysts said, adding Swedbank's (SWEDa.ST) decision to shelve a buyback programme in no way indicated the sector was in jeopardy.

The Swedish bank said that while it saw no altered risk to its portfolio, the perception of the controversial buyback was "not supporting Swedbank's brand in the current market situation".

Swedbank, the biggest bank in the Baltic region, suffered a deep loss in 2009 after years of heavy lending to crisis-hit Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, among the European Union's worst performers.

It was the hardest hit Nordic bank in the financial crisis, twice having to raise capital in the market and taking out more expensive government-guaranteed loans, which it has been gradually replacing to rein in costs.

Now it has Sweden's highest core Tier 1 capital level and had announced, alongside its first-quarter report, plans to buy back up to 10 percent of outstanding shares over four quarters.

It has bought back roughly half of those shares.

One banking analyst, who declined to be named, said this did not alter the view that Nordic banks are well placed to handle the global economic downturn.

"We still see the Nordic bank sector as very strong. It's exceptionally strong that a bank has been able to buy back shares in the first place, such a move has not even been on the map in Europe," the analyst said, adding there was a political dimension to the suspension of the programme.

Sweden's Finance Minister Anders Borg has called the share repurchase "irresponsible".

Swedish rival SEB (SEBa.ST) also had heavy loan losses in the region during the crisis, with Danske , DnB NOR and Nordea also exposed.

"I can understand (why) the buyback programme has been halted. It was a risk ever since the finance minister spoke about it. It doesn't change our view of Swedbank drastically," said Chintan Joshi, analyst at Nomura Securities.

Japanese investment bank Nomura wrote in a note, published before the buyback programme was halted, that Nordic banks look set to outperform on a longer-term view, and in the shorter term in the event of a further market correction.

It upgraded Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) to "buy" from "neutral", kept "buy" ratings on Swedbank and DnB Nor, and reiterated its "reduce" ratings on SEB and Nordea.

FUNDING PRESSURE

Vegard Eid Mediaas, senior analyst at Pareto Securities, said Swedbank's decision to stop buying back shares gave little insight into the health of Norwegian banks, adding they were generally well funded.

"DnB NOR has been quite clear in saying they are comfortable with their funding situation," he said.

Mediaas added, however, that Norwegian banks were not exempt from the turmoil elsewhere in Europe.

"Credit spreads are widening, also for savings banks," he said. "Of course this will pressure their margins when they have to renew funding, assuming credit rates continue at this level."

UBS cut its price target on several Nordic banks on Wednesday, before the Swedbank announcement, but reiterated its overall positive stance, saying it continued to view the Nordic banks as funding safe havens in a European context.

The region is not without risks, however.

The Swedish central bank said in a May test of liquidity risk that while major Swedish banks had reduced such risk since autumn last year, they were taking larger liquidity risks than the average of a sample of European banks.

"The Riksbank considers Swedish banks should retain or increase their capital ratios," it said at the time, adding they should not utilise buybacks or distribute dividends in such a way that their core Tier 1 capital ratio decreases. (Additional reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by David Hulmes)