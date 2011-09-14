* Swedbank suspends controversial buyback
* Analysts see no bearing on health of region's banks
By Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 Nordic banks are robust and
will continue to serve as a safe haven from the debt storm in
southern Europe, analysts said, adding Swedbank's (SWEDa.ST)
decision to shelve a buyback programme in no way indicated the
sector was in jeopardy.
The Swedish bank said that while it saw no altered risk to
its portfolio, the perception of the controversial buyback was
"not supporting Swedbank's brand in the current market
situation".
Swedbank, the biggest bank in the Baltic region, suffered a
deep loss in 2009 after years of heavy lending to crisis-hit
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, among the European Union's worst
performers.
It was the hardest hit Nordic bank in the financial crisis,
twice having to raise capital in the market and taking out more
expensive government-guaranteed loans, which it has been
gradually replacing to rein in costs.
Now it has Sweden's highest core Tier 1 capital level and
had announced, alongside its first-quarter report, plans to buy
back up to 10 percent of outstanding shares over four quarters.
It has bought back roughly half of those shares.
One banking analyst, who declined to be named, said this did
not alter the view that Nordic banks are well placed to handle
the global economic downturn.
"We still see the Nordic bank sector as very strong. It's
exceptionally strong that a bank has been able to buy back
shares in the first place, such a move has not even been on the
map in Europe," the analyst said, adding there was a political
dimension to the suspension of the programme.
Sweden's Finance Minister Anders Borg has called the share
repurchase "irresponsible".
Swedish rival SEB (SEBa.ST) also had heavy loan losses in
the region during the crisis, with Danske , DnB NOR
and Nordea also exposed.
"I can understand (why) the buyback programme has been
halted. It was a risk ever since the finance minister spoke
about it. It doesn't change our view of Swedbank drastically,"
said Chintan Joshi, analyst at Nomura Securities.
Japanese investment bank Nomura wrote in a note, published
before the buyback programme was halted, that Nordic banks look
set to outperform on a longer-term view, and in the shorter term
in the event of a further market correction.
It upgraded Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) to "buy" from "neutral",
kept "buy" ratings on Swedbank and DnB Nor, and reiterated its
"reduce" ratings on SEB and Nordea.
FUNDING PRESSURE
Vegard Eid Mediaas, senior analyst at Pareto Securities,
said Swedbank's decision to stop buying back shares gave little
insight into the health of Norwegian banks, adding they were
generally well funded.
"DnB NOR has been quite clear in saying they are comfortable
with their funding situation," he said.
Mediaas added, however, that Norwegian banks were not exempt
from the turmoil elsewhere in Europe.
"Credit spreads are widening, also for savings banks," he
said. "Of course this will pressure their margins when they have
to renew funding, assuming credit rates continue at this level."
UBS cut its price target on several Nordic banks on
Wednesday, before the Swedbank announcement, but reiterated its
overall positive stance, saying it continued to view the Nordic
banks as funding safe havens in a European context.
The region is not without risks, however.
The Swedish central bank said in a May test of liquidity
risk that while major Swedish banks had reduced such risk since
autumn last year, they were taking larger liquidity risks than
the average of a sample of European banks.
"The Riksbank considers Swedish banks should retain or
increase their capital ratios," it said at the time, adding they
should not utilise buybacks or distribute dividends in such a
way that their core Tier 1 capital ratio decreases.
(Additional reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by David Hulmes)