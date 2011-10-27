* DnB NOR, SEB beat Q3 forecasts

By Patrick Lannin and Victoria Klesty

STOCKHOLM/OSLO, Oct 27 Norway's biggest bank DnB NOR and Swedish rival SEB (SEBa.ST) struck cautious tones in their business outlooks on Thursday even as both beat profit expectations for the third quarter.

Nordic banks have largely defied analyst predictions for a much more subdued quarter. Underlying business at most of the region's lenders has held up well despite slowing regional growth and mounting risks from southern Europe's debt woes.

DnB NOR, which has benefited from a strong Norwegian economy, reported a smaller than expected fall in third quarter pretax profit to 4.07 billion Norwegian crowns ($734 million), beating a forecast of 3.96 billion in a Reuters poll.

DnB NOR said it was sticking to its financial targets, but said it might be more demanding to reach them in the short term.

"It is clear that since we now experience such volatility and problems in the countries surrounding us, as well as tougher regulation, they will be harder for us (to achieve)," DnB NOR Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told a news conference.

SEB's 3.7 billion crown ($563 million) operating earnings in the period topped the 3.5 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll and compared with the 2.8 billion crowns reported in the same period a year ago.

On the whole analysts said the Nordic banks were still looking sound.

"It's business as usual," said Matti Ahokas, a Handelsbanken analyst. "The banks haven't seen any deterioration in client activity or credit quality. Consumer indicators are weak but the banks are not showing that."

Analysts say an overarching theme of solid levels of capital and lower risk meant Nordic banks would continue to serve as a defensive play in a wider European context, even as there appeared to be a break in the debt storm.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers for a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

The news lifted bank European bank shares almost 7 percent by 1013 GMT. DnB NOR shares were up almost 4 percent while SEB shares climbed 4.5 percent.

SEB and DnB NOR's results followed profits that were on the soft side at the region's biggest lender, Nordea , but healthy earnings at Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) and Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST).

SMALL GREEK HIT

DnB NOR and SEB both suffered during the 2009 financial crisis due in part to their exposure to the hard-hit Baltic region, while the Norwegian lender has also struggled with losses in a weak shipping sector.

Neither is entirely out of the woods.

SEB reported reversals of 33 million in the quarter -- less than expected -- while DnB NOR reported loan losses that were more than double expectations.

DnB NOR CFO Bjoern Erik Naess said the bank's high loan losses were mainly due to Latvia, where underlying valuations were too high and where it had overestimated economic growth.

SEB CEO Annika Falkengren said the bank would keep costs flat as it took a hit of 188 million crowns on Greek debt.

"The outlook for the global economic development is clearly more subdued and the robust Nordic economies will not be immune," she said.

($1 = 6.576 Swedish Crowns) (Writing by Mia Shanley, additional reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord. Editing by Jane Merriman)