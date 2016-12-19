BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) -
* Norway, Finland, Denmark and Sweden have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate cooperation on cross-border banking groups containing one or more significant branches, Norway's Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday
* "The MoU establishes the principle of full reciprocity for macro-prudential measures. This will contribute to a level playing field in the Nordic financial market," Norway's Minister of Finance Siv Jensen said
* "It is a common objective to contribute to a level playing field in the Nordic market and ensure effective and efficient supervision of significant branches located within the signatory countries", the Ministry said (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Banco Popolare's (Popolare) and Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) ratings following their merger into Banco BPM S.p.A., which became effective on 1 January 2017. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of the outstanding rated debt originally issued by both banks, which was transferred to the new parent upon the merger. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the r
* Decided to buy back up to 300,000 outstanding shares of the company, around 4.37 percent of share capital and to buy back shares of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG, in a voluntary public purchase offer at a purchase price of 2.70 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)