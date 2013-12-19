STOCKHOLM Dec 19 Nordic banks are likely to start returning more profits to shareholders over the next two years, Standard & Poor's said on Thursday, slowing down the rate at which capital reserves are built up to protect against a market downturn.

Nordic lenders are some of Europe's healthiest, backed by the region's solid economic growth and robust public finances. Having boosted capital reserves in the wake of the financial crisis, many are now under pressure from investors to return more cash to them via dividends and share buybacks.

However, authorities have warned that the banks will face tougher capital rules for years to come, with high household debt a problem across the region and frothy property markets serving as a threat in Sweden.

"I think they will be paying somewhat higher dividends, but I think there is a lot of regulatory focus on this," Sean Cotten, associate director for S&P in Stockholm, told Reuters.

Using a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) measurement, which S&P says eliminates differences created by internal capital models, making bank ratios more comparable, the credit ratings agency said Nordic banks had "relatively large and high-quality capital bases" compared with global peers.

At the end of June, Swedbank came out with the highest ratio of the largest Nordic banks at 9.8 percent. Nordea was estimated at 8.8 percent while Handelsbanken landed at 8.5 percent.

In Norway, DNB had a RAC ratio of 8.7 percent while Denmark's biggest lender Danske Bank had 8.4 percent, S&P said. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Mark Potter)