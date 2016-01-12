STOCKHOLM Jan 12 Swedish private equity firm
Nordic Capital has recruited Olof Faxander, the former chief
executive of engineering firm Sandvik and steelmaker
SSAB, as operating partner, the firm said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Faxander, 45, was ousted as CEO of Sandvik, the world's top
maker of metal-cutting tools, in August last year.
"There are few leaders in his generation with the
international and industrial leadership experience of Olof
Faxander," Joakim Karlsson, managing partner at Nordic Capital's
Swedish advisory firm NC Advisory AB said in a statement.
"We are delighted to have him as part of our team to
strengthen the focus on operational excellence."
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Louise Heavens)