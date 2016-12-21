By Arno Schuetze and Claire Ruckin
| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Dec 21 Alfa Laval
and Honeywell are bidding for private equity-owned
Swedish air treatment group Munters in a potential 10 billion
Swedish crowns ($1.08 billion) deal, people close to the talks
said.
Private equity firms such as TPG, Bain, KKR and EQT have
also handed in first round bids by a mid-December deadline, the
sources said.
Lenders are working on debt financings of up to 5.5x Munters
approximate EBITDA of 780 million Swedish crowns ($84 million)
split between a mix of senior and subordinated leveraged loans,
banking sources said.
Nordic Capital and the potential buyers declined to comment
or were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 8.6419 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.9092 euros)
