* First bids for Eurocater received last week
* Better economic outlook supporting higher valuations
(Adds debt financing details for Hilding Anders buyout)
By Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Nordic buyout activity is
set to pick pace this week with first-round bids for Swedish
bedmaker Hilding Anders and binding offers for cinema chain SF,
deal advisers said.
A stronger economic outlook is seen underpinning higher
valuations for sellers, as well as dispelling some of the
uncertainty that sidelined buyers during the second half of last
year and left a large number of potential deals in the pipeline.
Hilding Anders, controlled by private equity firm Arle
Capital Partners, is seen fetching at least 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion), several advisers said, while SF cinemas, owned
by Swedish publisher Bonnier, could go for 200 million to 250
million euros.
First-round bids were also received last week for Danish
food services company Eurocater, owned by Altor, in a deal that
could be worth more than 500 million euros and where JP Morgan
is running the sales process, the advisers said.
"There's a whole lot that has gone live all of a sudden and
it is looking promising," one senior mergers and acquisitions
adviser said.
Deutsche Bank is handling the sale of Hilding Anders, which
has about 6,900 employees, the sources said. Nordea is advising
on the sale of SF cinemas.
Bankers are working on debt packages of around 550-600
million euros or 5.5-6 times Hilding Anders's approximate 100
million euro EBITDA to back a potential buyout of the company.
Deutsche Bank is working on a staple financing package that
offers potential buyers funds to pay for the acquisition Of
Hilding Anders, bankers said. Other banks are working on rival
debt packages for bidders.
The debt is likely to be a mixture of senior leverage loans
and junior debt including mezzanine loans or high yield bonds.
The debt will be denominated in a number of currencies and
Swedish crowns, euros and dollars are all being considered,
bankers added.
The sources interviewed for the story declined to be
identified, either because they were close to deals and not
authorised to speak publicly, or because they might aim to
advise potential buyers at later stages.
Bonnier declined to comment, as did the buyout firms and the
banks linked to the deals.
The pick-up in buyout activity in the Nordic region, where
Sweden is a hub for the private equity industry, comes after
2012 ended with a dearth of major deals and the abandoned sale
of Synsam, a Swedish optician chain.
"In particular after the Synsam debacle I think it would be
healthy to have a successful larger deal. Let's say Hilding
Anders ends in a successful way - that is something which could
help get things moving," a second senior M&A adviser said.
Nordic and global stock markets rose in the second half of
2012, defying macro-economic uncertainty and helping to push up
sellers' price expectations.
Buyers, meanwhile, were reluctant to take on big bets at
high valuations, lacking hard data to support an economic
upturn.
"I believe those expectations of the sellers would be more
appropriate now, when there is an optimism around the economic
outlook, than six or nine months ago," a third M&A adviser said.
In a further sign of thawing in the M&A industry, Sweden's
Nordic Capital was preparing a sale of electric wheelchair maker
Permobil, worth 300 to 400 million euros, one adviser said.
Nordic has also hired Goldman Sachs to sell Sweden's Aditro,
worth around 200 million euros, with the IT firm's management
set to hold presentations for potential buyers this week, the
source added.
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin in London; Editing by
Mark Potter and David Cowell)