STOCKHOLM, March 14
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Wednesday:
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish insulin producer is planning to grow its
biopharmaceuticals businesses including growth hormone
treatments and hemophilia treatments, daily Jyllands-Posten
said. The two business areas are a significantly more profitable
than the key insulin business, Jyllands-Posten said.
An IT subsidiary of Novo Nordisk, NNIT, could be sold off in
the future, after the proportion of its sales of services to
other companies than Novo is getting close to 50 percent of
total sales, business daily Borsen said. The company's total
sales reached 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($317.37 million) in
2011, Borsen said.
SEB
Banking group SEB has overtaken Nordea and is now
the third biggest player in the Swedish mortgage lending market
after having increased its lending portfolio by 49 billion
Swedish crowns ($7.24 billion) last year to 346 billion.
At the same time, Swedbank has scaled back its
new mortgage lending but remains the biggest player, business
daily Dagens Industri reported. Handelsbanken remains the number
two in the market, it added.
NORDEA, SEB
The two Nordic banks both have lent money to crisis-hit
Danish shipping group Torm, which is struggling to
repay $1.87 billion in debts, Dagens Industri reported without
disclosing its sources. The banks declined to comment to the
newspaper, which did not say how big the debts were.
($1 = 6.8106 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 5.6716 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard)