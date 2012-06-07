* Stronger wind to add to power supply

* API2 2013 coal prices below $96 per tonne

* System price is expected to come at 27.3 euros/MWh

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 7 Nordic power prices fell on Thursday morning as wet weather was filling up hydro reserves and weakening fuel prices weighed on forward prices.

The benchmark Nordic quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 28.15 euros per MWh at 1100 CET (0900 GMT), down 50 euro cents from Wednesday.

"The reason for the lower prices is the forecast for more wet weather, while the longer-term contracts have been falling due to a lower coal price depressing German power prices," a Sweden-based trader said.

Nordic year-ahead baseload prices were down by 45 euro cents to 36.20 euros from Wednesday as coal prices continued to fall.

The API2 2013 coal futures contract was trading around 95.40 per tonne on Thursday morning, its lowest level since the second quarter of 2009.

The Nordic power market - which includes Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland - is 50 percent dependent on hydro power, and high rainfalls increase available power generation.

"The weather forecast shows that unsettled conditions will continue with normal or above normal precipitation at least until the end of the next week," an analyst at Point Carbon said.

"The market was also disappointed about the spot price for today, which came in lower than expected," the trader added.

The Nordic system price - the average price for day-ahead power delivery - came out at 28.2 euros per megawatt-hours (MWh) on Thursday, 1.7 euros per MWh lower than expected, analysts at Oslo-based Point Carbon said, adding that for Friday they expected the system price to come out at 27.3 euros per MWh.

Higher wind power output expected on Friday in both Denmark and Sweden was also weighing on prices.

Danish wind power generation was expected to rise from around 500 MW on Thursday to over 700-1,000 MW on Friday, and Sweden's wind power generation was forecast to rise from around 500 MW on Thursday to over 600-800 MW on Friday, according to Point Carbon. (Editing by Henning Gloystein and Alison Birrane)