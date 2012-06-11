* Front-month Brent crude back above $100/barrel

* Oskarshamn 3 nuclear reactor back at full capacity

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 11 Nordic benchmark forward power prices rose slightly on Monday as a drier weather forecast spurred expectations of lower hydro reserves and after oil prices rebounded on a euro zone decision to help Spanish banks.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 27.80 euros per MWh at 1230 CET (1030 GMT), up 5 euro cents from Friday's close.

"The weather forecast is a bit on the drier side, and prices also are impacted by rebounding oil," a Denmark-based utility trader said.

The latest weather forecast from Sweden's Meteorological and Hydrological Institute showed drier and warmer weather expected next week, with temperatures one degree above normal.

The Nordic power markets are 50 percent reliant on hydro generation so dry weather reduces the capacity outlook in the region.

Further out on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were stable at 36.50 euros per MWh on Monday afternoon after rising to 36.80 euros in the morning on crude oil's rebound.

Front-month Brent crude prices rose more than $2 and were back above $100 a barrel after euro zone agreed on the weekend to help Spain's battered banks.

The Nordic system price for Tuesday came at 26.8 euros per MWh, less than expected by the market.

Traders said that trading activity had been low.

"Trading volumes are quite low, and it seems that we are already in the summer season," one trader said.

Trading activity during the summer tends to be low as power demand wanes during the warm summer months and many traders go on holiday.

OUTAGES

The import capacity from Russia to Finland is scheduled to be down by 200 megawatts from a total 1,460 MW at 0600 CET (0400 GMT) on Tuesday, according to Point Carbon.

However, actual power imports from Russia have been significantly lower than the available capacity since mid-May, below 500 MW.

"The details are not completely clear, but this is most likely related to higher power prices in Russia," an analyst at Point Carbon said, meaning that Russian suppliers are not willing to export as much to Finland but instead prefer to sell their electricity domestically.

Sweden's 1,400 MW reactor Oskarshamn 3, the biggest in the Nordic countries, was back in full production, its output up by around 300 MW compared with Friday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Jason Neely)