* Northland creditors approve debt restructuring plan
* Two smaller Nordic miners also undergo restructuring
* Talvivaara and Northern Iron suffer production glitches
By Silvia Antonioli and Simon Johnson
LONDON/STOCKHOLM, July 16 A financial crunch at
iron ore miner Northland Resources demonstrates the impact of
metal price falls on small-scale mine exploration in the Nordic
region and is scaring away already rattled investors.
The sector had been flourishing since the mid-2000s, drawing
in foreign and domestic companies and investment, until the
price falls of the last two years in iron, base metals such as
nickel, and more recently in gold.
The reversal in fortunes was driven home when the Swedish
unit of Norway-listed Northland Resources, one of the
region's best-known new iron ore miners, filed for bankruptcy
protection in February.
In January it revealed a $425 million funding shortfall,
about four times its then market capitalisation, to cover higher
than expected capital and operating costs for its Swedish mine.
Small Nordic miners and explorers found their efforts to
raise funds suddenly got much harder, threatening to cause
serious delays or even halt some projects completely.
"It doesn't help at all. It certainly affects local
confidence, adding to the lack of confidence worldwide across
the industry in terms of return of capital," Michael Hudson, the
CEO and President of Mawson Resources, a Canadian firm operating
in Sweden and Finland, said of Northland's difficulties.
"People who invested will be gun-shy, of course," he added,
underlining that a lot of the funds for Northland came from
Norway and London and those flows were being affected.
Northland's situation became critical in late May, when a
group of bondholders, unhappy with debt restructuring proposals,
froze its bank accounts, forcing it to halt operations for days.
The company's share has fallen 92 percent to 0.48 Norwegian
krona so far this year.
The Northland crisis has hit various Nordic and
international financial institutions such as banks and fund
managers as well as suppliers.
"A lot of shareholders at Northland got their fingers burnt
and this brought a lot of uncertainty to the market," said Paul
Marsden, sales director at Nordic Iron Ore, a company aiming to
reopen and develop two iron ore mines in Sweden that were shut
in the late 1970s by steelmaker SSAB due to low iron prices.
"We certainly felt that Northland was grabbing all the
attention and we found it really difficult to get much.
Hopefully this situation will change quickly."
Northland's creditors on Friday approved a proposed
reorganisation.
Northland is not alone. Other miners in the region such as
Nordic Mines and Lappland Goldminers, are
also going through a painful reorganisation phase.
"The Northland saga has affected the financial situation of
the junior miners. It's a psychological reaction. But there is
also a deeper cause that is the decline of stock markets in
Nordic countries," Nordic mining expert Magnus Ericsson,
cofounder of consultancy the Raw Materials group, said.
"It has become more difficult to find capital in Sweden,
Finland and Norway."
Mining exploration investment in Nordic countries jumped
from about 60 million euros ($78 million)in 2004 to almost 250
million in 2012, despite a fall in 2009 following the global
financial crisis, according to the Raw Materials Group.
From 2012 however, exploration investment has been declining
a little and the consultancy expects it to remain flat to
slightly lower in 2013 and 2014.
PRODUCTION GLITCHES
Finland and Sweden ranked first and second in the Fraser
Institute annual survey of mining companies, which assesses the
best destinations for investment in exploration, based on public
policy factors. Norway was also high, in tenth place.
During the last decade, investors rushed in to the
politically stable Nordic region, when China's insatiable hunger
for raw materials pushed metals prices to all-time highs.
But things turned sour in the last couple of years as the
Asian giant lost some of its appetite and metal prices fell.
"Scandinavia is a good jurisdiction but it is a long way
away from China and that is a problem. Also, the cost of
projects in Scandinavia is quite high compared with the world's
average," Macquarie metals analyst Colin Hamilton said.
Operational problems are also taking a toll.
A glitch at Northern Iron's mill in Norway, for
example, hit production at the end of May.
Weak nickel prices and production glitches have raised
doubts over the future of Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara's
Sotkamo mine, which was initially hailed for
pioneering a cost-efficient extraction process.
Shares in the two companies have lost about 80 percent and
60 percent of their value, respectively, so far this year.
"The recent problems affecting small Nordic miners are also
the reflection of how difficult the transition is from being an
explorer to building an operating mine," Ericsson said.
"The optimism needed when you are an explorer has to leave
the way to realism when you become a miner."
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
(Editing by Anthony Barker)