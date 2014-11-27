BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Nordic Nanovector :
* Entered into a three-year collaborative research agreement with Affibody AB to discover and develop radio-immunotherapies (RIT) for multiple myeloma.
* Says upon a successful conclusion of collaboration Nordic Nanovector will have opportunity to license global rights to Affibody-based RIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.