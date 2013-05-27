OSLO, May 27 Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor, the biggest in the Nordic countries, is expected to be back in operation on Tuesday, ramping up to full power by June 7, its operator said in a market message. The other reactor at the same plant, 473-MW Oskarshamn-1, is scheduled to restart on Monday, but its output will be kept at approximately 100 MW during a testing period lasting two weeks. Output from 638 MW Oskarshamn-2 reactor has been reduced to 350 MW due to high vibrations on turbine valves, and the reduction is to last until the start of annual maintenance on June 1. Nordic countries have almost half of total installed nuclear power capacity offline due to maintenance as of early Monday. The following table lists Nordic nuclear units, installed and available net capacity in megawatt, dates for the end of the outages and planned maintenance duration. PLANT INSTALLED AVAILABLE RETURN TO MAINTENANCE CAPACITY CAPACITY NORMAL PLANNED SWEDEN Forsmark-1 984 984 - Jul 7-Jul 30 Forsmark-2 1,120 1,120 - Aug 11-Aug 24 Forsmark-3 1,170 0 Jun 15 - Oskarshamn-1 473 0 May 27 Oskarshamn-2 638 350 - Jun 1- April 21, 2013* Oskarshamn-3 1,400 0 May 28 Ringhals-1 878 0 Jun 1 Ringhals-2 865 865 - Sept 7-Oct 8 Ringhals-3 1,063 1,063 - June 20-Aug 10 Aug 10-Oct 31 Ringhals-4 939 0 Jun 15 - FINLAND - Olkiluoto-1 880 880 - - Olkiluoto-2 880 0 Jun 13 - Loviisa-1 496 496 - Aug 18-Sep 4 Loviisa-2 496 496 - Sep 7-Sep 25 TOTAL 12,282 6,254 * - Oskarshamn-2's permission to operate is valid until June 30, 2013. Sweden's nuclear power regulator said its extension will depend on the reactor's modernisation. Sources: Nord Pool Spot, Vattenfall AB, E.ON AG, Fortum Oyj, Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO)