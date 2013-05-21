OSLO, May 21 Sweden's 1,120 megawatt (MW) Forsmark-2 nuclear reactor is expected to be back on the grid at 1030 GMT on Tuesday after testing, its operator said in a market message to the Nordic power exchange. The reactor is expected to start normal operations on Friday following a period of testing after its capacity was upgraded from 996 MW. Almost 50 percent of the total installed nuclear capacity in the Nordic countries was offline on Tuesday due to ongoing maintenance. The following table lists Nordic nuclear units, installed and available net capacity in megawatt, dates for the end of the outages and planned maintenance duration. PLANT INSTALLED AVAILABLE RETURN TO MAINTENANCE CAPACITY CAPACITY NORMAL PLANNED SWEDEN Forsmark-1 984 984 - Jul 7-Jul 30 Forsmark-2 1,120 0 May 24 Aug 11-Aug 24 Forsmark-3 1,170 0 Jun 15 - Oskarshamn-1 473 0 May 26 Oskarshamn-2 638 540 - Jun 1- April 21, 2013* Oskarshamn-3 1,400 0 May 27 Ringhals-1 878 0 Jun 1 Ringhals-2 865 865 - Sept 7-Oct 8 Ringhals-3 1,063 1,063 - June 20-Aug 10 Aug 10-Oct 31 Ringhals-4 939 0 Jun 15 - FINLAND - Olkiluoto-1 880 880 - - Olkiluoto-2 880 880 - May 26-Jun 13 Loviisa-1 496 496 - Aug 18-Sep 4 Loviisa-2 496 496 - Sep 7-Sep 25 TOTAL 12,282 6,204 * - Oskarshamn-2's permission to operate is valid until June 30, 2013. It will need nuclear power regulator to extend the permission, pending to reactor's modernisation. Sources: Nord Pool Spot, Vattenfall AB, E.ON AG, Fortum Oyj, Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO)