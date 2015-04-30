By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, April 30 Plans to shut two Swedish nuclear
reactors, impose a levy on coal power in Germany and improve
links to export markets could lift Nordic power prices after
years of declines, providing some relief to the region's
utilities.
Oslo-based consultancy THEMA said on Thursday Nordic power
prices could rise by around 4 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) by
the end of the decade.
"In the power market with low prices and large uncertainty
there are now some factors that are pointing in the direction of
some price recovery," said THEMA's senior consultant Marius
Rennesund.
"After years of declining power prices, this is finally some
good news for Nordic hydro power producers."
Norway's Statkraft, Europe's biggest producer of
hydropower, said it also expected a boost to prices.
"The news from Sweden are interesting, though not surprising
... This together with new interconnection to Germany and UK
would have a positive effect on the Nordic power market," its
chief financial officer Hallvard Granheim told Reuters,
declining to elaborate.
Norway plans to build two power interconnections to Britain
and Germany, each with a capacity of 1,400 megawatts, by around
the end of the decade.
Nordic average system power prices fell to 29.61 euros per
MWh (megawatt hour) in 2014, the lowest since 2007, as unusually
warm weather dented demand, while output from wind power rose.
Prices also fell 7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.
Hurt by the declines, Sweden's Vattenfall -- the
Nordic region's biggest utility -- said this week it would slash
jobs and close its two oldest nuclear reactors -- Ringhals-1 and
Ringhals-2 -- earlier than planned. The two generate about 10
terawatt-hours (TWh) of power per year.
The phase-out alone might increase Nordic power prices by
some 3 euros per MWh, with the biggest impact felt in Norway and
Sweden, THEMA's analysis showed.
"In addition, the proposed German coal levy and flow-based
market coupling in Central Western Europe may also contribute to
an upward trend in (Nordic) prices," it added, referring to a
new method of calculating cross-border flows that should allow
more electricity to flow from cheaper to more expensive areas.
The prospect of higher prices, however, would be bad news
for the Nordic region's big energy users, such as in the pulp
and paper industry.
