OSLO, April 29 Nasdaq Commodities told traders on Wednesday its clearing house would stop accepting non-backed bank guarantees as collateral next year to meet EU rules, removing "a pillar" of the Nordic power market that could affect 60 percent of its participants.

The European Union's EMIR directive requires non-financial exchange members to use fully-backed guarantees to trade power and gas derivatives from March 2016, a measure aimed at reducing market risk following the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

Nasdaq asked Nordic traders to indicate by June 17 what other types of collateral or clearing models they are going to use, with the final decision required by the mid-September.

The requirement in practice will negate the use of bank guarantees, a low-cost option that allowed small and medium-sized firms to trade. In the future they will need to provide other forms of collateral such as cash or securities, a costlier option, the Oslo-based exchange said.

"This has been a pillar of the Nordic power market structure for 20 years and has played a significant role as the most cost efficient type of collateral for our members... This has led to the Nordic financial power market being close to 100 percent cleared," Nasdaq said in a note to market participants.

To alleviate the change, Nasdaq said it was preparing to list Nordic power future contracts after September, in parallel with the current contract, deferred settlement (DS) futures, which are essentially traded as forward contracts.

Futures are settled on a daily basis, meaning that loss or profit is accrued each day depending on the spot price moves, while forwards are settled at delivery, with profit or loss building up over time, potentially to much larger sums.

Another option could be for smaller players to clear their trades via so-called general clearing members such as banks or investment firms.

"The idea behind EMIR is to have a better regulated market, but it can have completely opposite effect in the Nordics," Georg Aasen, head of Nasdaq Commodities, told Reuters earlier this year.

"The consequence could be for the Nordic power market to go back to where it was 20 years ago." (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; Editing by Gareth Jones)