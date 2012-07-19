* Nordic water reserves above last year, long-term medium
* Spot prices fall under 10 euros/MWh
* Analysts see wet weather impacting winter prices
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, July 19 An abnormally wet start to the
summer has pushed Nordic hydro power capacities to near record
highs, and traders said this will keep power prices low for the
rest of the year.
The wet weather has already pushed Nordic spot power prices
below 10 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), some 35 euros below
levels seen in continental Europe, as hydro reserves hovered
well above the long-term average.
The Nordic power market is 50 percent dependent on hydro
power capacity so rainfalls have a large impact on wholesale
power prices in the region.
Analysts said that the unusually high water reserves are an
early indicator that power prices are likely to remain
relatively low as there is ample supply to deal even with a cold
winter that would see a surge in heating demand.
Point Carbon analysts said they expected average Nordic spot
power prices for August and September to range between 14.2 and
19.5 euros per MWh, and that the current high hydro reservoirs
could also mean low prices in winter.
Hydro reserves and power prices are usually negatively
correlated since high water reserves increase the available
capacity and therefore put downward pressure on electricity
prices.
"We might have some high peak demand (0800 to 2000 local
time) prices during periods of extreme cold, like we saw last
winter, but we will most likely not see any shortage of energy,"
said Point Carbon's Lars Olav Fosse.
WATER RESERVOIRS 80 PERCENT FULL
The average fill level in Norwegian hydro power reservoirs
rose to almost 80 percent last week, while Swedish reservoirs
were filled by an average of nearly 85 percent, well above the
levels recorded last year, data from the Norwegian Water
Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) and Svensk Energi showed
this week.
The hydro balance, which includes the total amount of water
in reservoirs and estimated amounts of snow across Nordic
countries, was 18 terrawatt-hours (TWh) above normal in
mid-July, while it was 10 TWh below normal a year ago, analysts
at Point Carbon said.
Despite these high water reservoir levels, power prices for
delivery in autumn and winter have yet to react.
The fourth-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading around 37.50 euros a MWh on Thursday, some
six euros a MWh above the lowest level reached last winter.
Whether prices drop even further in this winter season will
depend on rain levels later this summer and in autumn.
"The market does not expect to see similar low levels of
prices this winter," said Magnus Reitersjo, a trader at Swedish
power company Bixia, and added that current prices above 37
euros a MWh were appropriate.
"In the fourth-quarter last year we had both a tremendous
increase in hydro balance and a mild winter, and if we get the
(precipitation) levels normalized in August and September, there
will not be such downward price pressure this year," Reitersjo
added.
The latest weather forecasts, however, show more rain clouds
on the horizon.
"I think the rest of the summer will remain rather unsettled
and cool with only brief drier and warmer periods in the Nordic
area," Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, said.
"Whether Nordic prices will drop as low as they did last
year is not clear, but it is fairly safe to say that it has
rained enough already this summer to keep a lid on prices going
forward," a Nordic energy trader based in Oslo said.
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in London; editing
by Keiron Henderson)