By Nerijus Adomaitis and Terhi Kinnunen
OSLO/HELSINKI, Oct 23 Finland's grid hopes
within a year to be able to sell power to Russia, partly to earn
more from underused interconnectors between the two countries,
but the two markets are so different such exports may be tough
to achieve.
Fingrid reported earning 6 million euros ($7.8
million) less on Russian interconnections in the first half of
this year than a year earlier, as a rise in Russia's electricity
prices made it less attractive to send power to its neighbour.
Total revenue was 264 million euros in the first half.
The Finnish and Russian grid operators last year made
technical changes to also allow power flows from Finland to
Russia - a development the companies hope will boost trading
volumes on their three connecting cables.
"Some trading (of exports) to Russia may well be possible
within the next 12 months. But we still need to agree on the
terms," Juha Kekkonen, the executive vice president of Finnish
grid operator Fingrid told Reuters.
Russian power prices jumped this year partly due to an
increase in payments to guarantee power plant availability,
which has created a commercial need for imports and sharply
reduced electricity transfers to Finland.
The technical changes have made it possible to export 350 MW
of electricity from Finland to Russia, but different factors
that determine prices in both market still make it unattractive
for traders to send electricity to Russia, experts said.
TRADE VERY COMPLICATED
"Exports to Russia are technically possible, but as long as
the designs of Nordic and Russian power markets remain so
different, the trade will be very complicated," said Satu
Viljainen, a professor at Lappeenranta University of Technology
in Finland.
One differences is that Nordic power generators are paid for
producing electricity, while in Russia producers get income both
from selling power and having plants available for generation.
These so-called capacity payments are meant to guarantee
that sufficient generating capacity is available to the market,
but also to give incentives for investors to build new plants.
When Russian power export monopoly Inter RAO buys
electricity on the market, it has to pay capacity payments on
top of energy costs, and that can double prices.
Traders wishing to sell Nordic electricity to Russia,
however, do not receive a capacity payment, leaving them with a
high discount to prices national generators receive.
Kekkonen said capacity payments in Russia can add about 25
euros a megawatt-hour on top of the electricity price in Russia,
driving total cost up to 50-60 euros a MWh during peak hours.
Wholesale power prices in Russia rose by 15 percent to 1,143
Russian roubles ($37.14) per MWh during the third-quarter from a
year ago, Finnish utility Fortum, which owns power
plants in Russia, said last week.
During the same period, the Nordic power prices fell by 42
percent to 20.8 euros ($27.23) per MWh, dented by abundant rain
that increased supply of cheap hydro-power, it added.
The rise in Russian prices and fall in Nordic power reduced
electricity imports from Russia to Finland to 3.0 terawatt-hours
(TWh) in January-September, from 8.5 TWh during the same period
a year ago, Finnish Energy Industries statistics showed.
"At the moment it makes no sense for Inter RAO to buy
electricity from the Russian exchange and to export it (to
Finland)," said Kekkonen.
Viljainen estimated that Russian exports to Finland could be
profitable when prices in the Nordic market rise to at least 50
euros a MWh, an average level unlikely to be hit this winter.
In the opposite direction, Nordic power prices would have to
fall below 20 euros a MWh, also unlikely as year-ahead power
prices are currently trading at 38 euros a megawatt-hour.
"That creates the "dead-band" in flows when power prices in
the Nordic market is between 20-50 euros a MWh," Viljainen
added.
Inter RAO said power imports from the Nordics could be
possible in future, but expected the impact to be modest.
"Clearly, imports (from the Nordics) might be economically
feasible in certain periods," Inter RAO's spokesman Anton
Nazarov said in an email to Reuters.
"In the long-run, even considering the recent exports
decline, we do not have negative forecasts for future trade
(balance) w i th the Nord Pool," Nazarov said, adding that the
fall in the Nordic prices was seen as "cyclical".
"In a way, it's a test case that reveals a lot of how two
markets of different designs can interact or not," Viljainen
said of two-way power trading between Russia and the Nordic
market.
($1 = 30.7750 Russian roubles)
($1 = 0.7638 euros)
(Additional reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova in Moscow;
Editing by Anthony Barker)