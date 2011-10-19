* Tele2 EBITDA 2.9 bln SEK vs Reuters poll forecast 2.8 bln

* TeliaSonera matches 9.8 bln SEK forecast, excl. one-offs

* Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan seen key to growth

* Tele2 shares outpace industry index, TeliaSonera underperforms

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) unveiled record figures at its key Russian operation as emerging markets helped offset currency headwinds and slower growth in some mature markets for Nordic telecom firms.

Tele2 and TeliaSonera on Wednesday reported strong growth in their far-flung telecoms empires and said they had seen little impact from global economic uncertainties.

Telecoms were late to see the effect of the last downturn and are widely seen as safe havens in times of economic turmoil. Emerging markets have also yet to be hit by debt problems in Europe and the sluggish U.S. economy.

Russia was Tele2's growth engine, as in recent quarters.

"We had a strong customer intake, we are maximising the 2G opportunities and we are looking at how to expand our footprint even further," CEO Mats Granryd told analysts and reporters.

"Despite the macroeconomic turmoil, we see demand for our product and services is mainly intact. Our industry has shown very good resilience toward the financial unrest."

Tele2's Russian operations, which cover around 62 million people, contributed 1.2 billion crowns to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.9 billion crowns ($434 million).

Analysts had forecast total EBITDA of 2.8 billion in a Reuters poll.

Newly launched operations in Kazakhstan were also strong, adding more than 450,000 customers in the quarter.

Tele2 said it now expected Kazakhstan operations to post a smaller EBITDA loss this year than previously.

"Tele2's was a very good report. Kazakhstan has taken off with sales much better than expected ... The margin in Russia also sticks out," said Thomas Heath, analyst at Handelsbanken.

The EBITDA margin in Russia was 40 percent in the quarter, at the top of the company's target range of 38-40 percent.

Sales in Sweden rose 2 percent, but core profit fell due to restructuring costs aimed at reducing annual expenses by 100 million crowns.

Tele2 shares were up 3 percent at 1005 GMT, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 telecommunications index which was up 0.4 percent.

TELIASONERA

Emerging market growth boosted TeliaSonera , the Nordic region's biggest telecoms firm.

It also saw an increase in revenue related to smartphone growth in Sweden and had a strong quarter in Spain, one of the countries worst hit by Europe's debt crisis.

Sweden and Spain accounted for half the company's local currency revenue growth, with emerging markets such as Kazakhstan, Nepal and Uzbekistan accounting for the rest.

EBITDA excluding one-offs was 9.8 billion crowns ($1.5 billion), matching the forecast in a Reuters poll and flat year on year.

The company repeated its forecast for growth in net sales in local currencies around 3 percent this year and that its costs would rise slower than sales.

It still expects to improve this year on its 2010 EBITDA margin of 34.7 percent.

Its shares were down 0.3 percent at 1005 GMT.

($1 = 6.676 Swedish Crowns) (Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by David Hulmes)