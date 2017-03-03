Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympic sponsor deal with IOC early
BERLIN, June 16 McDonald's and the International Olympic Committee have agreed to end the company's long-standing Olympic sponsorship three years early, the IOC said on Friday.
LAHTI, Finland, March 3 Norway extended their dominance at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Friday when they held off a strong challenge from Russia to sweep to victory in the men's 4 x 10 km relay and claim their sixth gold medal in Lahti.
The Russians matched the Norwegians for the first half of the race but Martin Johnsrud Sundby opened up a lead and Finn Haagen Krogh comfortably held off Sergey Ustiugov to take the gold.
Bunched together for much of the race, Finland, France, Sweden and Switzerland fought a furious battle for the bronze, with home nation Finland and bitter rivals Sweden emerging in the last few hundred meters.
To the dismay of the home fans, Matti Heikkinen fell coming into the final bend, leaving the path clear for Calle Halfvarsson to claim the bronze for Sweden. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Keith Weir)
LONDON/CAIRO, June 15 Egypt faces the possibility of being banned from weightlifting for up to two years by the sport's governing body after five teenagers, including two girls aged 14, tested positive for steroids -- a charge the head of the country's weightlifting federation has rejected as "a conspiracy".
June 15 The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday it hoped the diplomatic and economic boycott of Qatar by its Gulf neighbours would not affect sports development in the region.