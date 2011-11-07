* Q3 $0.46 loss/shr vs. Q2 $0.21 loss/shr

* Daily rates halve compared with Q2

Nov 7 Nordic American Tankers Ltd's quarterly loss doubled sequentially, hurt by a weak tanker market where vessel oversupply is dragging down rates.

The company said average daily rates for its spot vessels halved to $8,000 per day during the third quarter, compared with $16,600 per day during the second.

Third-quarter loss was 46 cents per share, compared with a loss of 21 cents per share last quarter.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents a share.

Shares of the company closed at $14.19 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)