(Follows alerts)

BANGALORE Aug 30 Tanker operator Nordic American Tankers Ltd expects to maintain its third-quarter dividend at the current level, in spite of weak shipping rates that have hurt profit and pay outs at its competitors.

Global tanker operators, including world No. 1 Frontline Ltd and No. 2 Overseas Shipholding Group , have been posting losses amid a global tanker glut.

Earlier this month, Overseas Shipholding halved its dividend rate for the year.

Nordic American Tankers, which has kept its dividend at 30 cents a share despite posting losses in the last few quarters, said on Tuesday "it remains firmly committed to protecting its underlying earnings and dividend potential through a disciplined and conservative policy."

Tanker markets are typically stronger in the fall and winter months in anticipation of higher oil consumption in the northern hemisphere.

"We expect that the demand for crude oil transportation will continue to grow, while we may see demand could be reduced from time to time," Nordic American Tankers' CEO Herbjorn Hansson said in a letter to the company's shareholders.

Hansson also expects tanker fleet growth to slow down significantly as major shipbuilders have "been turning their focus to other sectors."

"The crude oil tanker market is positioned for a recovery from a fleet growth standpoint, but requires a stronger economy to stimulate tanker demand sufficiently to enable crude oil tanker charter rates to recover sustainably," Jefferies analyst Douglas Mavrinac said in a note.

Nordic American Tankers' shares have lost almost a third of their value so far this year to close at $17.97 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)