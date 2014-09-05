BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
Sept 5 Nordic Capital
* Nordic capital fund -("nordic capital") has reached an agreement to sell its majority shareholding in nefab packaging ab ("nefab") to the nordgren/pihl family
* Strategy will remain the same under new ownership
* Navigo partners has assisted the family as financial advisor in the transaction
* The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction.
* Nefab's sales in 2013 amounted to about 3 billion sek
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing

* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing