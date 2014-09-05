Sept 5 Nordic Capital

* Nordic capital fund -("nordic capital") has reached an agreement to sell its majority shareholding in nefab packaging ab ("nefab") to the nordgren/pihl family

* Strategy will remain the same under new ownership

* Navigo partners has assisted the family as financial advisor in the transaction

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

* Nefab's sales in 2013 amounted to about 3 billion sek