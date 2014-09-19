Sept 19 Nordic Financials ASA

* Says reached a settlement with Warren Capital and announces new estimate NAV (net asset value)

* Says the parties have now agreed that Nordic Financials ASA pays Warren Capital AS 2.9 million Norwegian crowns

* Says new NAV after the settlement is estimated to 8.7 crowns per share

* Says Nordic Financials had made provisions of 4.1 million crowns relating to the dispute and the settlement involves that 1.2 million crowns will be reversed in Q3