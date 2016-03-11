The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

KINNEVIK

The Swedish investment company said on Friday its nomination committee proposes Tom Boardman as new chairman of the board, replacing Cristina Stenbeck whom it proposes as a board member.

MILLICOM

Millicom proposed Tom Boardman as new chairman, replacing Cristina Stenbeck, and said Stenbeck had decided not to seek re-election to the board.

SWEDISH MATCH STG

Swedish Match said that after the partial exercise of an overalottment option in connection with the initial public offering of STG, Swedish Match will hold 31.1 percent of STG.

