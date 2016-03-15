The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SONGA OFFSHORE

The Norwegian rig firm said it plans to issue new debt and shares, while converting some bonds to equity, as part of a financial restructuring.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said sales rose 10 percent in February in local currencies from a year earlier, just below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for an 11 percent rise.

YIT

The Finnish construction group said its first-quarter apartment sales to Russian consumers are seen falling about 20 percent from a year ago, while such sales in Finland were up about 10 percent.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish fashion and department store chain's shareholder meeting is set to vote on a proposal to combine the company's A and B share series.

HTT STC Holding LTD, which owns around 12 percent of Stockmann shares and 11 percent of votes, wants the combined shares to have equal rights and carry one vote.

The A shares currently hold 10 votes and the B series just one. The annual general meeting is due to start at 1200 GMT.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)