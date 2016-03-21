The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank said on Monday its CFO Goran Bronner will leave the bank and be replaced by Risk Officer Anders Karlsson.

Swedbank is under investigation by Sweden's financial watchdog for conflicts of interest after two members of former CEO Michael Wolf's management team made property deals as a side business. Bronner was one of these two persons..

LUNDIN MINING LUMI-SDB.ST

Prices of copper and zink have reached the bottom, Chief Executive of the miner, Paul Conibear, told Swedish business daily Dagens Industri on Monday.

Conibear added that dividends to shareholders will not be distributed until 2017 at the earliest, depending on how the market develops. He also said Lundin Mining is currently not evaluating further acquisitions.

