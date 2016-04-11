The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DNB

The Norwegian bank is expected to present a report on Monday to detail how it helped customers set up offshore companies in a scheme revealed by the Panama Papers document leak, daily Dagsavisen said.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm is seeking to sell its India business but has so far been unable to find a buyer, The Economic Times of India reported. (bit.ly/1RNFn5W)

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)