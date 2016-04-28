The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DNB

The top Norwegian bank expects a sharp rise in lending losses in 2016, it said on Thursday as it reported first-quarter earnings down 20 percent year-on-year.

For more on the company, click on

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish home appliance maker reported a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter operating earnings and raised its outlook for the U.S. appliances market this year.

For more on the company, click on

NORDEA, SEB, SWEDBANK and HANDELSBANKEN

All four Swedish major banks are on a list of international lenders being investigated by New York Department of Financial Services for possible dealings with Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca, daily Svenska Dagbladet said.

Nordea told the newspaper it did not comment on its dealings with authorities. Handelsbanken said it had answered the questions and had not found any example where the bank helped customers avoid taxes. SEB's CEO said she did not know about any investigation and Svenska Dagbladet could not immediately reach Swedbank for comment.

Reuters reported on the investigation last week. The banks are not accused of any wrongdoing.

For more on the companies, click on,, and

FORTUM

The state-controlled Finnish utility reported its first-quarter adjusted operating profit declined to 275 million euros ($312 million) from 343 million euros a year earlier, slightly ahead of analysts' average expectation of 267 million in Reuters poll. The company cited low electricity prices.

For more on the company, click on

STOCKMANN

The Finnish fashion and department store chain reported a first-quarter operating loss, citing seasonal reasons, but said it was on track for a full-year profit after pulling out of recession-hit Russian market last year.

It also said it will sell its loss-making mail order business Hobby Hall to Finnish SGN Group.

For more on the company, click on

SCA

The Swedish hygiene products firm posted a bigger rise than expected in first-quarter core profit as strong tissue and diaper sales growth in emerging markets and savings outweighed higher raw material costs and lower forest products sales.

For more on the company, click on

SKF

Sweden's SKF, the world's top bearings maker, reported a first-quarter core profit in line with forecasts and said it saw slightly higher demand in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year.

For more on the company, click on

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian oil services firm posted first-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Thursday and said outlook for its core Norwegian market still looks subdued this year amid the lower crude prices.

For more on the company, click on

FINGERPRINT CARDS

The Swedish biometric firm on Thursday reported operating profit below expectations and repeated its 2016 sales and profitability forecasts.

For more on the company, click on

GJENSIDIGE

The Norwegian non-life insurer on Thursday reported first quarter pre-tax profits above forecasts.

For more on the company, click on

