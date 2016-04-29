The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
TELENOR
Chief financial officer Richard Aa and general counsel Paal
Wien Espen resign after beeing criticised by auditors Deloitte
for their handling of warnings by an internal whistleblower
about corruption allegations at Amsterdam-based
Vimpelcom.
In February Vimpelcom agreed to pay $795 million to resolve
U.S. and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan.
. Telenor is the second-largest shareholder in
Vimpelcom with a stake of 33 percent.
DANSKE BANK
The Danish bank reported a first-quarter pre-tax profit
ahead of expectations on Friday.
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish drugmaker said its 2016 earnings before interest
and taxes would grow at a slower pace than earlier anticipated
as it reported a first-quarter operating profit roughly in line
with expectations.
DET NORSKE
The Norwegian oil firm reported first-quarter operating
earnings close to expectations on Friday and repeated its
outlook guidance for 2016.
ARCHER
The oil services firm reported first quarter earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $19.9
million, down 75 percent on a year ago but above expectations of
$14 million. It also announced a new chief executive officer.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
newsrooms)