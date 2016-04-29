The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELENOR

Chief financial officer Richard Aa and general counsel Paal Wien Espen resign after beeing criticised by auditors Deloitte for their handling of warnings by an internal whistleblower about corruption allegations at Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom.

In February Vimpelcom agreed to pay $795 million to resolve U.S. and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan. . Telenor is the second-largest shareholder in Vimpelcom with a stake of 33 percent.

For more on the company, click on

DANSKE BANK

The Danish bank reported a first-quarter pre-tax profit ahead of expectations on Friday.

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drugmaker said its 2016 earnings before interest and taxes would grow at a slower pace than earlier anticipated as it reported a first-quarter operating profit roughly in line with expectations.

For more on the company, click on

DET NORSKE

The Norwegian oil firm reported first-quarter operating earnings close to expectations on Friday and repeated its outlook guidance for 2016.

For more on the company, click on

ARCHER

The oil services firm reported first quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $19.9 million, down 75 percent on a year ago but above expectations of $14 million. It also announced a new chief executive officer.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)