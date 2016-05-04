The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

FINGERPRINT CARDS

The Swedish biometric firm said it expected an operating margin of at least 35 percent in 2016 to 2018 and annual like-for-like revenue growth of around 60 percent for the three years as it announced its first ever long-term financial targets.

For more on the company, click on

AUTOLIV

Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp is expected to announce as early as Wednesday that it is recalling 35 million to 40 million additional airbag inflators in U.S. vehicles, three sources briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.

Swedish auto safety gear maker Autoliv has seen growing sales as carmakers move to replace millions of inflators in what is already one of the biggest recalls to hit the auto industry.

For more on the company, click on

SOBI

The outgoing chairman of the Swedish drug developer has sold 8 million of his shares in the firm, 90 percent of his stake, Sobi said in a statement. The shares were sold at 108.50 crowns per share, according to Thomson Reuters data. Sobi closed at 113.90 SEK/share on Tuesday.

For more on the company, click on

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish moist snuff maker reported higher-than-expected profits for the first quarter with a forecast-beating operating margin for snuff.

For more on the company, click on

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group reported a first-quarter net profit above analysts' forecasts, supported by higher container volumes and increased oil production. It kept its outlook for an underlying profit for the full year significantly below last year's $3.1 billion.

For more on the company, click on

ISS

The Danish business service provider posted first-quarter organic revenue growth and net earnings ahead of forecasts, and kept its 2016 outlook for growth, operating margin and cash conversion.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)