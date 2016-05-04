The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
FINGERPRINT CARDS
The Swedish biometric firm said it expected an operating
margin of at least 35 percent in 2016 to 2018 and annual
like-for-like revenue growth of around 60 percent for the three
years as it announced its first ever long-term financial
targets.
AUTOLIV
Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp is
expected to announce as early as Wednesday that it is recalling
35 million to 40 million additional airbag inflators in U.S.
vehicles, three sources briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.
Swedish auto safety gear maker Autoliv has seen growing
sales as carmakers move to replace millions of inflators in what
is already one of the biggest recalls to hit the auto industry.
SOBI
The outgoing chairman of the Swedish drug developer has sold
8 million of his shares in the firm, 90 percent of his stake,
Sobi said in a statement. The shares were sold at 108.50 crowns
per share, according to Thomson Reuters data. Sobi closed at
113.90 SEK/share on Tuesday.
SWEDISH MATCH
The Swedish moist snuff maker reported higher-than-expected
profits for the first quarter with a forecast-beating operating
margin for snuff.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group reported a first-quarter
net profit above analysts' forecasts, supported by higher
container volumes and increased oil production. It kept its
outlook for an underlying profit for the full year significantly
below last year's $3.1 billion.
ISS
The Danish business service provider posted first-quarter
organic revenue growth and net earnings ahead of forecasts, and
kept its 2016 outlook for growth, operating margin and cash
conversion.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)