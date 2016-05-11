The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer said sales fell more than expected in the first quarter due to decline in the Chinese market and foreign exchange fluctuation.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil firm reported first-quarter core earnings above expectations due to strong production growth at a key field and raised output estimates for the first phase of the giant Johan Sverdrup field.

OPERA SOFTWARE

The Norwegian mobile phone browser and advertising firm posted better-than-expected revenues for the first quarter.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian publishing firm reported first-quarter core earnings above expectations and maintained its forecast of annual revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent in online classifieds for the mid- to long-term.

MARINE HARVEST

The Norwegian fish farmer raised its quarterly dividend to 1.70 crowns per share from 1.40 crowns in the previous quarter and cut its 2016 output guidance due to high fish mortality in its Chilean operation.

