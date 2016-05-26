The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DONG ENERGY IPO-DONG.CO

The Danish utility on Thursday set an indicative price range for its planned initial public offering (IPO) implying a market value of 83.5 billion to 106.5 billion Danish crowns ($12.6-16.0 billion).

For more on the company, click on

SEADRILL

The Norwegian oil rig firm posted forecast-beating first-quarter core earnings and said it expected a somewhat lower result for the second quarter compared to the first.

For more on the company, click on

SEVAN DRILLING

The Norwegian rig firm reported a 67 percent drop in first-quarter core earnings and said liquidity remains sensitive to the performance of rigs under their contracts, availability of financing and other market conditions.

For more on the company, click on

ODFJELL DRILLING

Norway's financial services regulator has requested that the company writes down the value of two of its rigs, Odfjell Drilling said in its first-quarter report. The company disagrees, and may appeal, it added.

For more on the company, click on

SCA

The Swedish hygiene product maker's Chinese subsidiary Vinda prioritises sales growth over improving profitability and aims for a 10 percent annual sales growth with gradually improving gross margins, its CEO told business daily Dagens Industri.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)