The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

AUTOLIV

The Swedish air bag maker's troubled Japanese rival Takata Corp will see the recall of an additional 7 million cars equipped with Takata's air bag inflators, Japan's transport ministry said on Friday. Autoliv is winning business and has projected more to come in coming years due to Takata's air bag problems.

For more on the company, click on [ALIVsdb.ST>

HOEGH LNG

The Norwegian firm, whose floating plants convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) back to regular gas, posted first-quarter core earnings in line with expectations on Friday and said an increase in LNG supply has strengthened the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) market fundamentals.

For more on the company, click on

KONECRANES

China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Friday it had dropped talks to buy U.S. Terex Corp, opening up for Finnish crane maker Konecranes to finalise a preliminary deal to buy one of Terex' divisions.

Konecranes agreed this month to buy Terex' crane business for ports and factories, although Terex had the right to back out of the deal for a fee if it agreed with Zoomlion on a sale of Terex as a whole to Zoomlion.

Konecranes was not immediately available for a comment.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)