The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NORDEA

The bank must increase core capital from its end-June level, it said on Monday after a review by Sweden's financial watchdog.

The bank said the expected common equity tier 1 ratio requirement by Sept. 30 was 17.3 percent, while its ratio stood at 16.8 percent and a pro forma ratio of 17.2 percent including synthetic securitisation as of June 30.

ERICSSON, STORA ENSO

The Swedish mobile telecoms equipment maker's board is close to making a decision on a new CEO, business daily Dagens Industri wrote, citing unnamed sources.

Top candidates include Hakan Eriksson, head of Ericsson Australia, and Karl-Henrik Sundstrom, CEO at Stora Enso , the paper said.

AKER BP

The Norwegian oil firm said it will buy eight licenses from Tullow Oil.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

Norway's opposition Labour Party will block the budget carrier's use of non-European crews on intercontinental flights if the party wins power next year, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported.

Labour and the centre-left hold a slight lead in opinion polls ahead of the September 2017 vote for parliament.

