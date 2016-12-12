The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELENOR

The board of the Norwegian telecoms firm is due to meet on Monday amid an ongoing power struggle between its chief executive and the chairwoman that could ultimately force either one of them to step down.

QUESTERRE

Brokerage Pareto Securities raised its share price target and reiterated a "buy" recommendation for the Oslo-listed firm after Canada's Quebec adopted legislation expected to allow Questerre to develop its Utica shale gas discovery.

Pareto's new price target is 9 Norwegian crowns per share "with additional upside potential". By Dec. 9, Questerre's Oslo-listed year-to-date share price was up 345 percent at 5.25 crowns.

INTRUM JUSTITIA

Shareholders representing 17.5 percent of the Swedish credit management firm will vote against its proposed acquisition of Norway's Lindorff, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Sunday.

DOMETIC

Morgan Stanley has cut its recommendation on Dometic , a Swedish maker of appliances for caravans and boats, to underweight from equal weight.

