The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

H&M

H&M rival Inditex, the world's biggest clothing retailer and owner of Zara, reported a 9 percent rise in 9-month profit from a year ago, as sales continued to accelerate despite a warmer-than-usual autumn in many European countries.

Inditex's net profit was 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for the 9 months from February to October, in line with a Reuters polled forecast.

TELENOR

The board of the Norwegian telecoms firm expressed faith in its chief executive late on Tuesday as it sought to overcome disagreements that had played out in public.

The company will hold a news conference 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

NORDIC BANKS

Ratings agency Moody's said in its European banking outlook that it expected net profitability for large Nordic banks to remain stronger than most European peers in 2017, despite a very low interest rate environment, but noted tail risks from property price appreciation were rising.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)