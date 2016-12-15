(Adds Nokia and Kesko) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The budget fashion retailer said on Thursday local-currency turnover in November was up 9 percent from a year earlier, below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 15 percent rise.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil company said it has agreed to sell its Canadian oil sands assets to Calgary-based Athabasca in a deal worth up to 832 million Canadian dollars ($626.55 million).

Statoil added it will book an impairment of $500 million-$550 million from the transaction, excluding negative currency effects. bit.ly/2hyCecP

HALDEX

Germany's Knorr Bremse said on Wednesday it had received a request for additional information from U.S. regulators as part of its planned takeover of Sweden's brake systems maker Haldex.

SWEDISH MATCH

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration left open the door on Wednesday for Swedish Match to claim its snus smokeless tobacco products represent a substantially lower risk to health than cigarettes.

AXFOOD, MATSE HOLDING

Swedish food retailer Axfood on Thursday launched a cash bid for online food retailer Matse Holding. Shareholders holding a combined 83.2 percent in Matse have committed to accept offer.

NOKIA

The Finnish network equipment maker said it would buy Deepfield, a small IP network analytics company based in the United States.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer said its sales in November rose 40 percent from a year ago to 948 million euros ($994 million)thanks to recent acquisitions.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 1.3279 Canadian dollars)