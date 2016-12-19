The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SCA

The Swedish hygiene products and forestry group said it had signed a deal with private equity firm EQT to buy German wound care products maker BSN medical for 2.74 billion euros ($2.87 billion) on a debt and cash free basis.

