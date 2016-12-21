The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TRANSCOM WORLDWIDE

Private equity firm Altor said on Wednesday it had made a recommended 2.3 billion Swedish crown [$246.3 million) cash bid for the Swedish call center and debt collection company.

For more on the company, click on

ORION

The Finnish drug maker said on Wednesday it plans to apply for a marketing authorisation in Europe for a new formulation for its asthma treatment inhalers.

For more on the company, click on

($1 = 9.3375 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)